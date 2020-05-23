Playlists \
Gracie Abrams’ ‘Happy/Sad Songs’ Playlist
"I can’t not listen to all of these songs at least once every day"
With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is Los Angeles-based songwriter Gracie Abrams:
I can’t not listen to all of these songs at least once every day.
“Hope” – (Sandy) Alex G
This song makes me feel like i’m driving really far away which is a good feeling.
“You and I” – Caribou
I leave this on loop most days.
“People, I’ve been sad” – Christine and the Queens
10/10 song 10/10 cover art.
“Naeem” – Bon Iver
Listening to this with headphones absolutely sends me somewhere else every time.
“Garden Song” – Phoebe Bridgers
Come ON. come on. best song ever i don’t care what anybody else says.
“Kiss Me” – Sixpence None the Richer
I love these chords. this is also just one of the happier feeling songs i know which is nice these days.
Needed Me – Rihanna
I feel like not much needs to be said here. everyone loves Rihanna, everyone will always love Rihanna and I’m especially grateful for ANTI during quarantine <3
“True Colors” – The Weeknd
I just love him ultimately. I’m like please sing me to sleep.
“Sex money feelings die” – slowed version – Lykke Li
My roommate and I took a road trip once and I so distinctly remember driving to this song and it just makes me miss her and makes me miss that time.
“EMOTIONS” – Cashmere Cat
This song makes me think of the little tiny dust balls with their tiny stars in Spirited Away. like tiny dancing things.
“Lindisfarne II” – James Blake
Mostly this song makes me miss New York so it’s been on a lot.
“Master & a Hound” – Gregory Alan Isakov
I cry and cry and cry to this.