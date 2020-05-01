Last week, Fountains of Wayne and Sharon Van Etten did a special performance of “Hackensack” to honor songwriter, the band’s late bassist and singer Adam Schlesinger on Jersey 4 Jersey, a televised special to raise funds for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

And today (May 1), the new version is available for purchase on Bandcamp. The online music platform is waiving its revenue share on all purchases made today till 12 am PT.

So the net proceeds from the track will be going toward The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. By the way, you only have the month of May to get the track.

In case you missed the Fountains of Wayne and Sharon Van Etten’s performance of “Hackensack,” you can catch it below:

You can purchase Fountain of Wayne’s new version of “Hackensack” featuring Sharon Van Etten on Bandcamp now.