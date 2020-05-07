News \
Foo Fighters’ Rain-Interrupted Lollapalooza 2011 Show to Be Streamed
It was one of the band's greatest gigs
Following a sharing of their 2006 Hyde Park show from London, Foo Fighters are upping the ante in terms of re-airing their legendary shows.
Today (May 7) comes Lollapalooza 2011 in Chicago’s Grant Park. As those were there will tell you, the set was fighting through torrential rain. “I don’t give a fuck if it’s raining tonight!” Dave Grohl said during the set. Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell appeared on stage during set closer “Everlong,” and the band also dedicated their song “Cold Day in the Sun” to Farrell. Grohl performed the band’s staple “Times Like These” in a split format: half as a solo acoustic take, half with the full group.
The stream will benefit Crew Nation, Live Nation’s fund to help support live crews around the world who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It starts at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST.
Watch it below.
Here’s the setlist:
Bridge Burning
Rope
The Pretender
My Hero
Learn to Fly
White Limo
Arlandria
Breakout
Cold Day in the Sun (Dedicated to Perry Farrell)
Long Road to Ruin
Stacked Actors
Walk
Monkey Wrench
Let It Die
These Days
Times Like These (half Dave acoustic solo, half with band)
Young Man Blues (Mose Allison cover)
Best of You
Skin and Bones
Everlong
(On-stage appearance by Perry Farrell, With “Mountain Song” snippet by Jane’s Addiction)