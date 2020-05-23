Flea and John Frusciante Are Spinning Records That ‘Impacted’ Them on DubLab Radio

Flea and John Frusciante are pretty damn good at what they do, and today they’re “gonna spin some jams that got us going and impacted how we play our instruments” on DubLab Radio. The two-hour session begins at 5:00 p.m. EST on dublab.com.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were supposed to be headlining Boston Calling this weekend; however, the COVID-19 pandemic squashed those plans. Though Frusciante played with RHCP during a special event earlier this year, the festival was supposed to mark the guitarist’s first performance since reuniting with the band in December after a 13 year hiatus.

Earlier this week, Lollapalooza shared RHCP’s set from 2006 — a gig that would be one of Frusciante’s last before he quit the band a second time. Josh Klinghoffer took over on guitar before being ousted upon Frusciante’s return.

Frusciante might be back with the alt-rock giants, but he’s still working on his solo project Trickfinger, too. In March, he released a new solo album, Look Down, See Us, and plans to drop two more records this year: She Smiles Because She Presses the Button is slated for a June 5 release, and the other will come out later this year. Last month, he shared two tracks off the upcoming album, “Amb” and “Brise.”