DJ Regard’s ‘Positive Vibes’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is DJ Regard:

This is a weird time for everyone. With so much happening in the world, I wanted to share a collection of some of my favorite tracks that get me dancing and in an upbeat mood, with the hopes it can do the same for you. Here are some positive vibes – hope these songs brighten up your day.

“Toosie Slide” – Drake

Awesome lyrics and Drake really kills the beat.

“THE SCOTTS” – THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi

So much hype on this one, it really gets me amped.

“Lass mal (prod. by Rzon)” – Mozzik

Mozzik is one of my mates who is also from Kosovo…if you don’t know him, he’s an amazing rapper! His sound is so unique, especially when his voice gets really deep

“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Sgt Slick’s Melbourne Recut” – Sgt Slick

Such a sweet record, it makes me dance instantly every time it comes on

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

The Weeknd has been killing it, especially with his 80’s music style on this song.

“ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa Feat. EmileeTopic

This is just an all-around great song. The vibe is spot on!

“Breaking Me” – Topic ft. A7S

One of the greatest songs I’ve heard in the past 2 months…shout out to Topic and A7S.

“In Your Eyes” – Robin Schulz feat. Alida

I’ve always loved Robin’s sound, so this is one I constantly have on repeat at the moment

“Secrets” – Regard, Raye

Talk about a banger! Haha…I’ve got to rep my own song. Go check it out!

“On My Mind” – Diplo & SIDEPIECE

This is such a sexy record. I used to include it in all of my shows.

“Lose Control” – Meduza

I really like Meduza’s sound, and this track will always get me moving.

“Roses” – Imanbek

Come on…Imanbek smashed this record! I always listen to this one and include it in my sets.

“Falling” – Trevor Daniel

I love the lyrics here. They are soft/emotional but can always put me in a good mood.

“Without Me” – Halsey

Halsey is one of my favorite vocals and this has to be my favorite track from her last album.