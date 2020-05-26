With the concert industry months into an almost complete standstill, people are trying to figure out ways to bring people to live events again. From drive-in gigs to the infamous “social distant” Travis McCready show in Arkansas, live music organizers are rallying to figure out how to put on a safe event.

And now, Production Club, a design firm in Los Angeles, is throwing its hat in the ring with a new protective suit that includes an N95 filtration system and snap-in canisters for drinking, vaping and can even charge your phone.

“Micrashell is a solution for bringing people together safety,” Miguel Risueno, head of inventions for Production Club told NBC Los Angeles. “It’s a half suit that kind of takes your safety and your security in terms of being close to airborne particles or viruses to the next level.”

Micrashell grew out of a brainstorming session after the firm saw beaches were still filled with spring breakers. Knowing that even a global pandemic won’t stop people from going out, they wanted to find some kind of solution to keep things safer — even if you do look like you modern-day space cadet.

“With our solution we are trying to make space available for everyone because our solution depends on your own footprint rather than distancing yourself,” Risueno said.

While the patent for the suit is still pending, Production Club is also in talks with venues (that they wouldn’t disclose) about renting out these suits and sanitizing them after us.

“We need to make sure that people want to wear it and they feel good about wearing it,” Risueno said. “So it’s a little bit more of a fashion piece rather than something that looks like a medical device.”

As we wait for the prototype, see the designs for the Micrashell below.



