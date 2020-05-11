David Gilmour Covers a Pair of Syd Barrett Solo Songs

Previously in his ongoing Von Trapped livestreams that he records with his family while in quarantine, David Gilmour has covered Leonard Cohen while helping his wife, Polly Samson’s new book Theater for Dreamers.

Now, he’s certainly taken things up a notch.

In the latest one, Gilmour covered late Pink Floyd frontman Syd Barrett, performing “Octopus” and “Dominoes” from a pair of albums from 1970 — The Madcap Laughs and Barrett respectively.

In addition to performing the songs, Gilmour shared some stories from his time being in a band with Barrett. The genesis of these stories came from Gilmour’s proofreading a forthcoming book of Barrett’s lyrics.

“Octopus” starts at 17:35 and “Dominoes” starts at 32:50 of the broadcast.

Samson’s Theater for Dreamers was supposed to receive a grand rollout at an event in London in March before restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak shelved that.

Gilmour last toured and released an album (Rattle That Lock) in 2016.

Watch it below.