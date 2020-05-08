David Bowie’s Late ’90s LiveAndWell.Com Is Coming to Streaming Services

David Bowie is getting another archival release.

The live collection, LiveAndWell.Com, will be released on streaming services next Friday (May 15) via Parlophone Records. The collection was recorded in 1997 during the Earthling tour. It features performances from shows in New York City, Amsterdam, Rio De Janeiro, and the Phoenix Festival in the United Kingdom.

It will also have two songs — “Pallas Athena” and “V-2 Schneider” — that weren’t available on the initial release. Both songs come from Bowie’s show in Amsterdam at the Paradiso.

LiveAndWell.Com was previously only available to members of BowieNet. It is also the first in a trio of ’90s era live Bowie releases.

Listen to “Little Wonder” below.

Here’s the tracklisting:

“I’m Afraid of Americans” (Radio City Music Hall New York, October 15, 1997)

“The Hearts Filthy Lesson” (Long Marston, Phoenix Festival, July 18, 1997)

“I’m Deranged”(Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)

“Hallo Spaceboy” (Rio de Janeiro, Metropolitan, November 2, 1997)

“Telling Lies” (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)

“The Motel” (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)

“The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)” (Rio de Janeiro, Metropolitan, November 2 , 1997)

“Battle for Britain (The Letter)” (Radio City Music Hall New York, October 15, 1997

“Seven Years in Tibet” (Radio City Music Hall New York, October 15, 1997)

“Little Wonder” (Radio City Music Hall New York, October 15, 1997)

“Pallas Athena” (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)

“V-2 Schneider” (Amsterdam, Paradiso, June 10, 1997)