From Governors Ball to Coachella, most big-time music festivals called off or postponed their 2020 festivities due to social-distancing regulations and experts’ beliefs that concerts won’t return until fall 2021.

But in Kansas City, local officials and concert organizers aren’t deterred from allowing the three-day, 40-plus-act Dancefestopia 2020 to take place in September.

The ninth-annual music and camping festival — set to be headlined by Zeds Dead, GRiZ and REZZ — announced it still plans to open its gates from Sept. 10-13. The festival shared the announcement on Facebook and Twitter on Thursday, stating that “state and county guidance enables a #FULLSEND to Dancefestopia 2020. The situation could change; however, as of yesterday, county and state officials approved Dancefestopia 2020. We will continue to work with health and government officials to establish a safe DFT 2020.”

And according to the event’s website, tickets will only be refundable “in the unlikely scenario a government body postpones Dancefestopia due to COVID-19.”

Reactions to the announcement have been mixed (as expected), with some saying they’re worried about their safety and others looking forward to the fest. On Twitter, one user wrote “it says a lot about a festival and a lot about artists if they’re willing to put people at risk,” while another proclaimed “If ya scared, stay home.”

In a Facebook comment, the festival’s page wrote that “details will be announced closer to the festival” regarding additional safety precautions.