Cold War Kids have released a new track, “1 x 1,” that sheds light on a community that many have been falling under the radar.

“This song was inspired by the stories of child migrants separated from their families at the border,” singer Nathan Willett said in a statement. “Now that we are all quarantined, it has taken on an extra meaning…One by one each of us are staying apart to help the whole of us.”

The acoustic guitar-led track saw the band co-write the song’s lyrics with One Republic’s Brent Kutzle and features Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers on vocals.

Cold War Kids shared some of the lyrics on Twitter to convey more of their message.

Our new song “1 x 1” which features @wesleyschultz82 is out everywhere NOW. Listen wherever you get your music https://t.co/CQGVldfuUN pic.twitter.com/5uVF1q6rav — Cold War Kids (@ColdWarKids) May 6, 2020

Since (almost) everyone is staying at their own homes, the video shows Willett standing by himself at the mic with projections of Schultz an others on the walls who are singing on the harmonies and chorus.

Watch the Cold War Kids’ “1 x 1″ video featuring Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers below: