Coachella’s organizers have been reaching out to this year’s lineup and are seeing if those artists can perform in 2021 instead, Bloomberg reported.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were slated to headline the 2020 edition of the festival in Indio, California. But with the global pandemic followed by California’s shelter-in-place rules, Goldenvoice, the fest’s organizers, decided to move the festival to the fall with hopes that it could safely take place in October.

This news comes soon after Primavera Sound’s announcement regarding their 2021 lineup, which confirmed that the Barcelona festival was officially not happening this year. Primavera’s organizers also announced that their inaugural fest in Los Angeles will be postponed to next year.

Coachella and Goldenvoice have yet to officially announce the postponement to 2021. According to Bloomberg, Coachella generates as much as $100 million in sales for Goldenvoice. It attracts around 250,000 fans over two weekends.

While it’s becoming more of a reality that the 2020 festival season is over, here’s a comprehensive list of all the festivals that have either been postponed or canceled.