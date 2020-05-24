Brian May Opens Up About How Nerve Pain ‘Paralysed My Brain’

Earlier this month, Brian May thought he had torn his gluteus maximus while gardening, but in a lengthy Instagram post the Queen guitarist explained that the injury was actually brought on by nerve pain that was so bad it “paralysed my brain.”

“It’s incredible what real pain does to you. I’ve always been a bit of a big shot about my tolerance to pain levels – like not getting Novocaine jabs at the dentist or whatever – But this nerve pain which came to inhabit my body about three weeks ago – no, it wasn’t a glute thing after all – has paralysed my brain,” he wrote. “I felt it took over my personality. I woke up feeling that somehow the pain WAS me, and I was struggling to get back in my body. And I did give in and take the heavy duty painkillers, and in the end I was in a nightmare world.”

Thankfully, May has found a way to manage his pain, prefacing the bad news with good. “I’ve got some great help with pain management and rehabilitation. Today I can sit and potter slowly around holding on to [sic] things with almost no pain,” he began his note.

The message was accompanied by a video in which the rockstar teased that he might go into his “little music room” and “make some music” Saturday night, after continuing to lament about the government’s poor handling of the coronavirus. See his full post below.