Back in January, Billy Corgan revealed that the Smashing Pumpkins were working on new material.

But since then, the global pandemic hit and well, things have changed a little bit, to put it mildly.

However, he did “stop by” The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition on Monday night (May 18) to perform solo. Rocking a black bucket hat and some quarantine scruff, the Smashing Pumpkins lead singer performed “Hard Times,” which is off his 2019 album, Cotillions that he released as William Patrick Corgan.

While it’s not the usual sound many are used to from Corgan, the unplugged track had lyrics that fit perfectly with what we’re all feeling right now.

Watch Billy Corgan’s performance of “Hard Times” below.