BENNETT’s ‘Don’t Text Ya Ex’ Playlist
"I highly suggest listening when you’re alone & in your feelings"
With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s BENNETT:
Heyyy y’all I hope you enjoy this playlist, I highly suggest listening when you’re alone & in your feelings, but don’t text ya ex honey it’s not worth it! Stay tuned for my debut EP coming soon!
The Weeknd – “Nothing Compares”
I would make this playlist the After Hours tracklist if I could.
Lana Del Rey – “Summer Bummer”
Can’t wait to go back outside this song is a mood.
Juice WRLD – “Righteous”
RIP Juice.
BENNETT – “Come Home”
I just dropped this song! Lil self-promo, check it out if you wanna be in your feelings.
King Harvest – “Dancing in the Moonlight”
I’ve been listening to a lot of sad music, gotta play this once in a while to get out of my feelings.
Stevie Wonder – “All in Love Is Fair”
One of my favorite Stevie songs at the moment!
Daniel Caesar, Brandy – “LOVE AGAIN”
Underrated! This song is always stuck in my head.
PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Savage Anthem”
Everyone’s hating on this song but this my shit.
Lucky Daye – “Real Games”
Certified bop. Lucky Daye knows WTF he’s doing.
Sam Smith – “Good Thing”
Re-listened to In the Lonely Hour the other day… no skips.
The Weeknd – “Hardest to Love”
Cried the first time I heard this – I’ll leave it at that!