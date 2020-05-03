With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s BENNETT:

Heyyy y’all I hope you enjoy this playlist, I highly suggest listening when you’re alone & in your feelings, but don’t text ya ex honey it’s not worth it! Stay tuned for my debut EP coming soon!

The Weeknd – “Nothing Compares”

I would make this playlist the After Hours tracklist if I could.

Lana Del Rey – “Summer Bummer”

Can’t wait to go back outside this song is a mood.

Juice WRLD – “Righteous”

RIP Juice.

BENNETT – “Come Home”

I just dropped this song! Lil self-promo, check it out if you wanna be in your feelings.

King Harvest – “Dancing in the Moonlight”

I’ve been listening to a lot of sad music, gotta play this once in a while to get out of my feelings.

Stevie Wonder – “All in Love Is Fair”

One of my favorite Stevie songs at the moment!

Daniel Caesar, Brandy – “LOVE AGAIN”

Underrated! This song is always stuck in my head.

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Savage Anthem”

Everyone’s hating on this song but this my shit.

Lucky Daye – “Real Games”

Certified bop. Lucky Daye knows WTF he’s doing.

Sam Smith – “Good Thing”

Re-listened to In the Lonely Hour the other day… no skips.

The Weeknd – “Hardest to Love”

Cried the first time I heard this – I’ll leave it at that!