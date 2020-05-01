News \
Archers of Loaf Share Cover of Rolling Stones’ ‘Street Fighting Man’
It will be out as part of Record Store Day
Earlier this year, Archers of Loaf announced their return with their first new song in over two decades. Now, they gave fans another treat in the form of a thunderous cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Street Fighting Man.”
“Street Fighting Man” is the B-side to the North Carolina band’s upcoming Record Store Day single, with the previously released “Raleigh Days” on the A-side.
Archers of Loaf were supposed to hit the road as well, but you likely know how that turned out. Instead, the band has some shows slated for July — though with the current climate the way it is, that could be awfully optimistic.
The song can be heard below.