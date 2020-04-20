Wiz Khalifa Drops New EP in Time for 4/20

Wiz Khalifa just dropped a new EP in time to soundtrack 4/20.

Titled The Saga of Wiz Khalifa, the seven-song collection features appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, Mustard, Quavo, Mustard, K Camp, Tyga and Logic.

In addition to honoring marijuana aficionado’s favorite day, the EP is timed to celebrate the third anniversary of the rapper’s Weed Farm game. On top of that Khalifa will head on over to Weedmaps’ “Higher Together: Sessions from Home” live-streamed event for a brief DJ set to promote the EP. If you guessed that it would happen around 4:20 pm (PT), then you win.

As for the EP, the tracklist is below:

Y U Mad (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign and Mustard)

Out in Space (Feat. Quavo)

Still Wiz

Bammer (Feat. Mustard)

Contact (Feat. Tyga)

Clouds in the Air (Feat. K Camp)

High Today (Feat. Logic)

Listen to The Saga of Wiz Khalifa below: