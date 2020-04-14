Arcade Fire’s Win Butler has shared varied snippets of material in the past few weeks and now we know where it’s come from.

In a series of Instagram posts that contained handwritten notes on Monday night, Butler revealed that the band has been recording new material. The posts, which are on the eve of his 40th birthday, also say that he and Régine Chassagne have spent the past few years writing new material.

“We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called Age of Anxiety written a year ago for Christ’s sake – ha ha ). Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out… It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose,” he said.

Butler added that “Though this crisis may ultimately change or destroy aspects of the music industry, I believe it will only strengthen music as an art form. It has never felt more essential, spiritual and irreplaceable…a church that lives in the air between the source and your ears.”

He does end on a humorous note, though.

“P.S. my fucking hands hurt, don’t remember how I used to do this,” he said.

Arcade Fire’s last album, Everything Now, was released in 2017.

Check out all three posts below: