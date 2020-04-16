Will Turpin of Collective Soul’s COVID-19 Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Will Turpin of Collective Soul:

Hey, it’s Will Turpin of Collective Soul. Hope everyone is staying safe and healthy! I have been using this time off the road to make music, help the kids with school work, and work around the house. This playlist has helped me keep a positive mindset through this time of uncertainty. I like to go back to my musical roots in times of trouble.

All of these songs remind me of past times. They are all big influences on me musically and lyrically.

“Time Stand Still” – Rush

My favorite prog rock from the day. Their music will always mean so much to me.

“Love Lies Bleeding” – Elton John

Been listening to “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” a lot lately. I forgot how awesome the opening time is. It won’t leave my headspace currently.

“My Brave Face” – Paul McCartney

I love all things McCartney. Time to put on a brave face during the pandemic

“Love Will Find A Way” – Yes

One of the greatest. I am into a lot of prog rock. This song wasn’t so intricate, it’s all about great vocals and an awesome sentiment.

“Too Much Time On My Hands” -Styx

What else is there to say? Bunker down and enjoy your time with loved ones.

“Eminence Front” – The Who

I love the power in this song and Pete Townsend’s strong vocals.

“Where The Streets Have No Name” – U2

This song brings me back to my core, to a time when I found my musical heroes. My first live concert I saw was during “The Joshua Tree Tour in 1988.

“It’s the End of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” – R.E.M.

We have all always felt a kinship to our fellow Georgia musicians. Hopefully, it’s not really the end 😉

“Don’t Change” – INXS

We have to bend with the current times, but ultimately, I don’t wanna change!

“When The Levee Breaks” – Led Zeppelin

Great drum track from Bonham! I’m gonna be positive on this one, the levee can handle more rain, it won’t break.

“Right Now” – Van Halen

The Van Halen guys mean so much to all of us in Collective Soul. They took care of us and showed us what real musicians do!

“Gimme Shelter” – Rolling Stones

I’ve been playing this song live a lot. What a deep cutting song, it’s one of my favorite stones tunes for sure.

“You’ve Got A Friend” – Randy Newman

Randy Newnan is one of my favorite singer/songwriters. You can probably notice his influence on me in some of my solo work.

“Whiskey River” – Willie Nelson

I remember my Dad playing this song. It just makes me feel strong and positive!

“The Chain” – Fleetwood Mac

Staying united is important in today’s time. Keep the chain together.