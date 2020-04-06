Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Quarantine Clean’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Ty Dolla $ign:

We’re living in a crazy time right now. There’s so much uncertainty and so many people struggling whether it be emotionally, financially, physically. That’s the beauty of music; there’s a song for every emotion. It can be therapeutic and even a little escape from everything going on in the world. It’s important that we follow social distancing and washing our hands. We just need to keep our asses at home. The sooner that we all do this and flatten the curve, the sooner we can all go back to our regular lives. And shout out to all the healthcare professionals, grocery store employees and more who are really putting their lives on the line to make sure that we all got what we need. We love y’all and thank y’all.

We’ll all get through this but until then, I’m gonna be quarantined at the crib, finishing my new album. See y’all soon. Stay safe and take care of each other.

Love,

Dolla

“Toxic” – Kehlani

Keh killed this one.

“(NYB) Need Your Best (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)” – Jadakiss

*insert Jada laugh* Man Jada’s a legend!

“Party For Me (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)” – Jhené Aiko

With everything going on in the world, we all need to party and celebrate our blessings. Shout out my sis Jhene!

“Excited” – Ant Clemons & Ty Dolla $ign

Honored to have done this record with my brother Ant Clemons. An incredible artist.

“Grace (feat. 42 Dugg)” – Lil Baby

Another one for the sex symbol work out playlist.

“Deeper Than Rap” – Young Nudy

Nudy next up!

“Lil Top” – YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Who says you can’t party while you’re quarantined?

“Take It Out On Me” – Justin Bieber

Bieber went crazy on this album. Shout out my brother Pooh Bear with the pen on this!

“Been Away” – Brent Faiyaz

Sheesh! If you’re not familiar with Brent, then you better be. That boy can sang!

“Closer to God (feat. SiR)” – D Smoke

Light one to this song.

“Midnight” – khruangbin & Leon Bridges

This record goes too crazy. This makes me want to chill out and just play guitar for hours and just vibe.

“Microdosing” – 070 Shake

My sis Shake! One of the dopest artists out. If you’re stressed about everything going on, sit back and vibe to this one.

“Heart on Ice (Remix) [feat. Lil Durk]” – Rod Wave

Rod is one of my favorite artists out right now. He’s talkin’ real shit on this one.

“Die Today” – Young Thug

This is one of those records that makes me just want to talk that shit.

“Bacc Seat (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)” – Roddy Ricch

Like I said, “I’m a fucking sex symbol”

“Life Is Good (feat. Drake) – Future

2 GOATS. Enough said.

“A.P.I.D.T.A” – J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A

This whole album is incredible. Like they say.

“Contact (feat. Tyga)” – Wiz Khalifa

You already know its Taylor Gang Or Die, hoe!

“Ballin’ (feat. Roddy Ricch)” – Mustard

The West Coast is strong right now. Roddy is on fire right now & you know Mustard my brother for life. This is one of those records that can be played in the club, in the car, in the gym.

“Everything We Need (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Ant Clemons)” – Kanye West

God is the greatest. Shout out to my brothers Ant and the legendary ‘Ye.

“Slide (feat. YG)” – H.E.R.

This my shit!