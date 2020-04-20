Tiana Major9’s ‘Good Music, Good Spirits’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Tiana Major9:

This time is calling us to adjust our habits and develop a healthier relationship with our thoughts and bodies. It’s also calling us to reach out, be kinder and more forgiving towards others. Whether you’re quarantining alone or with family, make sure to check in on you’re loved ones as we’re all experiencing this together. Even a hello would do.

Here are a few songs that are keeping my spirits up during these confusing times. I hope you enjoy. Stay safe, stay hydrated.

Tiana Major9 x x x

Tiana Major9 – “Think About You (Notion Mix)”

One of many mixes. I’m so gassed and can’t wait to blast this at the bbq’s this summer!!

Jhene Aiko – “P*$$y Fairy”

Such a tune! I love the video tooo.

Ragz Originale – “Remedy”

I remember hearing this live at his release. So good.

SiR – D’evils

You know them songs that won’t ever get old? SiR is so cold man.

Tiana Major9 – “Altitude”

C’mon, gotta keep it in house 😉

Stormzy ft Tiana Major9 – “Rainfall”

I think about the Brits every-time <3 Keeps me optimistic about the rest of the year.

Ambush ft Ms. Banks – My Size”

One of my favourite Ms. Banks’ verse. She went it.

Wstrn – “4 Ya”

I play this when I’m feeling GOODT.

Mahalia – “What Am I?”

So dreamy!!

Benjiflow – “Deep End”

Proper love this song man.

J Hus – “Helicopter”

EAST LONDON bby.

Spice – “So Mi Like It”

All I can think about is summertime when this is on 😍.

Beres Hammond – “I Feel Good”

Self-explanatory! All the feels.

Dennis Brown – “Here I Come”

Love over hated, always.