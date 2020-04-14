Coachella was pushed to October, we all know that and the event (as originally intended) was supposed to take place last weekend and this weekend. If that wasn’t enough, Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert documentary was released last week on YouTube (in case you wanted to relive the fest’s biggest moments).

Steadily, Coachella has shared iconic footage from the event on YouTube. Today’s was a big one. If you weren’t there in 2003, the White Stripes’ set is what propelled them into a stratosphere. Elephant just came out and Jack and Meg White were bursting into the mainstream at a feverish pace.

Thus, it makes sense that the clip shared was a fiery version of “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” from White Blood Cells.

“A tiny little gift for you,” the festival’s official Twitter account coyly teased. A gift indeed.

Check out the White Stripes’ version of “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” from Coachella below: