The National’s Matt Berninger and Steph Altman Cover Mercury Rev’s ‘Holes’
Listen to the heartfelt cover below
The National’s Matt Berninger and his friend and film composer Stephan Altman performed “Holes” by Mercury Rev on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (April 16).
A longtime friend of the evening program, Berninger did a beautiful rendition of the 1998 song, especially with support from the accompaniment of Altman’s piano. Berninger also brought out what appeared to be a series of giant harmonicas fused together, which filled in the open spaces in the song.
“Holes” is one of the tracks off Berninger’s latest release, 7 Inches For Planned Parenthood, Vol. 2 project, which is out now and can be purchased here.
The National have recently started sharing old tour footage and classic concerts as a way to fundraise for their crew who are currently not working due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band is also releasing a set of three LPs to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album, High Violet. Berninger also appeared on The Walkmen co-founder Walter Martin’s new song, “Quarantine Boogie (Loco),” that was released on Wednesday (April 15) as well.
Watch The National’s Matt Berninger and Steph Altman perform Mercury Rev’s “Holes” below: