With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s The Black Moods:

This is our “Whatever Gets You Through The Quarantine” playlist In no particular order and not based on genre. As musicians, we tend to love and respect music from all likes and corners of the earth. As a band, we wanted to gather some tunes that we found fitting for these strange times. Some that motivate us to persevere and favorites that are on constant rotation. Enjoy!

Marvin Gaye – “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)”

This song is just amazing. It’s from the album What’s Going On and the lyrics in this fit perfectly with what’s going on today.

The Blue Stones – “Grim”

We played a couple shows together and I became an instant fan of The Blue Stones. “Grim” has groove and attitude. Plus, I love how it drops into the verse.

The Black Keys – “Strange Times”

These are indeed strange times. The tune gets you right out of the gate with those huge drums and handclaps. Also, Fellow Ohioans. Not that it matters… it does…

Radiohead – “Bones”

It’s got such a groove and the lyrics are perfect for the times. “I don’t wanna be crippled and cracked…”

MUTEMATH – “Quarantine”

Very fitting title. I’ve always loved how this song moves and progresses. All around great and underrated musicians but the drums are killer on this record.

Gorillaz – “Clint Eastwood”

A classic jam and I got Sunshine not only in a bag, but on an album. Coming at you May 8.

David Bowie – “Life on Mars?”

The melody of this song sounds like traveling to me. Also, it’s…DAVID. BOWIE.

Dirty Honey – “When I’m Gone”

This song makes me miss touring and meeting fans. We miss you when we’re gone.

Audioslave – “Be Yourself”

If nothing else, maybe we can learn to be more ourselves during this madness.

Royal Blood – “Loose Change”

Hard times out here. Got a lot of people with money that don’t fold. Help where you can and remember we’re all in this together.

Led Zeppelin – “Tangerine”

So beautifully done and paints such a picture. This song always takes me somewhere else. To me, it’s what a beautiful landscape would sound like.

Incubus – “Pendulous Threads”

One of their less popular but more creative songs. My favorite lyric, “Life’s a match in a gas tank. Don’t ever mourn the ebbing tide. Just dance on fire and enjoy the ride!”

Frank Turner – “Peggy Sang The Blues”

This song motivates me to say YES to things and get off my ass! “No one gets remembered for the things they didn’t do.”

Bill Withers – “Lean On Me”

“A legend. Bill’s music will live on forever. RIP.”

Gotye – “Somebody That I Used To Know”

The way he used the oddball instrumentation to get this track is simple and cool. When the girl vocal comes in it gives me chills. Very inspiring, especially when you have nothing but time in a studio…

Elvis Costello – “Kinder Murder”

“This just kills. The story is laid out so well. I’ll listen to it while running around the studio and wind up standing in front of the stereo like a campfire, just listening.”

Royal Bliss – “Paranoid”

Great guys and great song. If you go out to get your ‘essentials’ during these strange times, when you look at what’s going on around you, this chorus SCREAMS out.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Everybody’s on the Run”

Found this about a year ago and fell in love with it. Seems very fitting in some weird way.

The Black Moods – “Sunshine”

Our newest single. We already had it set to come out, of course not knowing we would be in such a weird place when it did. It’s perfect though because everyone needs a little sunshine right now.

Counting Crows – “Four Days”

It always makes me think of being on the move. I listen to it a lot on tour. Reminds me of the road. Gets me out of quarantine mentally.

The Deadly Syndrome – “I Hope I Become A Ghost”

Simple and to the point. He sings and tells the story from a positive view of death. There is comfort in the way it’s delivered.

Cypress Hill – “I Wanna Get High”

It’s very relaxing.

Avenged Sevenfold – “Nightmare”

Enough said.

Pink Floyd – “Us and Them”

This song gives me chills every time!