That Thing You Do! Band to Reunite for COVID-19 Relief

The tributes to Adam Schlesinger came in quickly and justifiably following his sudden death due to COVID-19. One of his first non-traditional band composing gigs was for the 1996 film That Thing You Do! and in his honor, the band is getting back together for a benefit.

Tom Everett Scott (drummer Guy Patterson) Johnathon Schaech (singer Jimmy), Steve Zahn (guitarist Lenny) and Ethan Embry (bass player T.B. Player) aka The Wonders, are going to kick it together on Zoom this Friday as part of a COVID-19 benefit for MusiCares.

“Calling all Oneders fans!! Join the band and special guests for a LIVE #ThatThingYouDo watch party in support of @MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund this Friday, April 17 at 7pmEsT/4pmPST on our YouTube channel,” Scott tweeted.

“Join the band and special guests for a LIVE #ThatThingYouDo watch party in support of @MusiCares #CovidReliefFund this Friday, April 17 at 4pmPST/7pmEST @EmbryEthan @TomEScott Instagram @steve_zahn_for_realzie Click here to subscribe and join us,” Schaech added.

Schlesinger wrote the iconic theme song to the film.

The Zoom conversation will start at 7 pm EST/4 pm PST and fans will be able to submit questions in advance via the castmember’s social media accounts.