Sting Joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for Remixed Version of ‘Don’t Stand So Close to Me’

If there’s a song that fits the times we’re living in, it’s The Police’s “Don’t Stand So Close to Me.”

On Thursday’s edition of the Tonight Show, Sting joined host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a slightly modified version of his classic song.

Shown as part of the show’s “At Home” segment, Sting used his guitar, but everyone else grabbed some household items, using scissors and forks, a pillow, a hair pick, sneakers and Connect 4.

And guess what? It sounded pretty good.

Check out the remixed version of “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” below: