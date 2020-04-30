Stezo, Hip-Hop Artist and Producer, Dies at 51

Hip-hop artist and producer Stezo died at the age of 51, his producer Chris Lowe confirmed on Twitter. At the time this post published, the cause of death remains unknown.

Born Steve Williams, Stezo first appeared on the hip-hop scene as a dancer for EMPD and appeared in tehir video for “You Gots to Chill,” off their 1988 record, Strictly Business. He eventually dropped his debut album, Crazy Noise in 1989, which peaked at number 73 on the Billboard U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. He also dropped Where’s the Funk At in 1997 and C.T. (The Lost State) in 2005.

Questlove broke the news of Stezo’s passing last night (April 29). See his dedication below.

Other members of the hip-hop community followed including El-P, DJ Premier, Pete Rock and Stretch Armstrong.

I never knew the brother, but he made some of the best records in one of the most competitive and innovative periods in hip-hop. Saddened to hear he lost his life. Thank you for the music, Stezo! 🙏🏼💔 — Stretch Armstrong (@StretchArmy) April 30, 2020

RIP STEZO — el-p (@therealelp) April 30, 2020

R.I.P. STEZO

You Made Sure That "THERES NO WAY THAT THE CROWD COULD SIT DOWN"…

Condolences To Your Family🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OjDMqocEhq — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) April 30, 2020

Watch Stezo discuss Crazy Noise below: