Bruce Springsteen, Margo Price and Jim James Pay Tribute to John Prine: ‘It Hurts So Bad to Read the News’
The legendary singer-songwriter died on Monday due to complications from COVID-19
John Prine died on Monday from complications from COVID-19 at the age of 73. He was hospitalized in Nashville at the end of March due to the virus.
The legendary singer-songwriter was a beloved figure within the music world.
“Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were “New Dylans” together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest [sic] guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family,” Bruce Springsteen wrote.
“It hurts so bad to read the news,” Margo Price wrote. “I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine.”
“I grew up on John Prine’s music- his was some of the first music I remember hearing as a little kid. If you’re not familiar, I highly recommend doing a deep dive. #RIPJohnPrine,” Amber Coffman wrote.
“RIP to our brother the greatest @JohnPrineMusic we are so lucky to have known you. thank you. @johnprinemusic,” My Morning Jacket singer Jim James wrote of his longtime friend.
“Just give me one thing I can hold on to. I’m just heartbroken. #johnprine,” Roseanne Cash tweeted.
“John prine is as good as it gets. an honor to be alive during his time making work,” Jack Antonoff said.
Here are some of the tributes that have rolled in since news broke on Tuesday: