John Prine died on Monday from complications from COVID-19 at the age of 73. He was hospitalized in Nashville at the end of March due to the virus.

The legendary singer-songwriter was a beloved figure within the music world.

“Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were “New Dylans” together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest [sic] guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family,” Bruce Springsteen wrote.

“It hurts so bad to read the news,” Margo Price wrote. “I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine.”

“I grew up on John Prine’s music- his was some of the first music I remember hearing as a little kid. If you’re not familiar, I highly recommend doing a deep dive. #RIPJohnPrine,” Amber Coffman wrote.

“RIP to our brother the greatest @JohnPrineMusic we are so lucky to have known you. thank you. @johnprinemusic,” My Morning Jacket singer Jim James wrote of his longtime friend.

“Just give me one thing I can hold on to. I’m just heartbroken. #johnprine,” Roseanne Cash tweeted.

“John prine is as good as it gets. an honor to be alive during his time making work,” Jack Antonoff said.

Here are some of the tributes that have rolled in since news broke on Tuesday:

Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020

Words can't even come close.

I'm crushed by the loss of my dear friend, John. My heart and love go out to Fiona and all the family. For all of us whose hearts are breaking, we will keep singing his songs and holding him near. @JohnPrineMusic — Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) April 8, 2020

Heartbroken. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 8, 2020

It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020

I grew up on John Prine’s music- his was some of the first music I remember hearing as a little kid. If you’re not familiar, I highly recommend doing a deep dive. #RIPJohnPrine 💔 https://t.co/pQr36Pn9pe — Amber Coffman (@Amber_Coffman) April 8, 2020

Just give me one thing I can hold on to. I'm just heartbroken. #johnprine — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) April 8, 2020

John Prine. 💔 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) April 8, 2020

As if we didn't have enough devastating news

The great John Prine has died & I am heartbroken.

I always saw him as a sort of Mark Twain figure

A humorist but mainly a humanist. He could make you laugh one moment and rip your heart open in the next.

He always very nice to me RS pic.twitter.com/qUqrkRYjZs — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) April 8, 2020

We love you John. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 8, 2020

john prine is as good as it gets. an honor to be alive during his time making work. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) April 8, 2020

A guy who dies in a car crash because his windshield is covered w/ US flag stickers, written 50 years ago, could be from today. RIP John Prine. John Prine – "Your Flag Decal Won't Get You Into Heaven Anymore" (Live) https://t.co/pBm3voouI3 via @YouTube — Carl Newman (@ACNewman) April 8, 2020

RIP John Prine. The real deal. Great American singer/songwriter that found the heart and humor in even the darkest of human stories through song. Genius. Very heavy loss. — marc maron (@marcmaron) April 8, 2020

RIP John Prine…

😔 — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) April 8, 2020

RIP John Prine. This sucks. — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) April 8, 2020

With a heavy heart, but deep love and gratitude for his gift he gave us all- Goodbye, John Prine. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020

Farewell to a man who could write a perfect song about absolutely anything. So long, John. https://t.co/MGKIlDbl0c — Steve StayHomekowski (@sladkow) April 8, 2020

The moon is full for you tonight, Mr. Prine. JP forever. — Lilly Hiatt (@LillyHiatt1) April 8, 2020

John Prine and Bill Withers in a matter of days. This is a hell of a time. — Hiss Golden Messenger (@hissgldnmssr) April 8, 2020

i am so so so sorry to hear about john prine. — matt nathanson (@mattnathanson) April 8, 2020

John Prine represented everything I love about music. Hard to process. To get to share the Earth with such shining lights is a gift. Rest In Peace — Timothy Showalter (@Strandofoaks) April 8, 2020