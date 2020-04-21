SPIN has launched its new Lullaby Series on its Instagram account.

Every night at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST, SPIN will go live with an artist who will sing one-to-three songs in the form of a lullaby to help our readers get their kids to go to sleep. The performances are done acoustically and feature a number of rarities, covers, special guest appearances and everything in between.

Artists who have performed so far include M. Ward, Ben Lee, Anthony Green of Circa Survive, Chuck Ragan of Hot Water Music, Maria Taylor, Joan as Police Woman, Karen Elson, Owen and Bob Thiele, Soul Asylum, Sub Urban, Lydia Night of The Regrettes and Dylan Minnette of Wallows, Alec Benjamin, Sara Watkins among many, many more.

The series has been booked through May and will continue to feature some of our favorite artists who cut across all genres.

Tune in to our Instagram account every weeknight at 9 pm EST/6 pm PST to see who will perform next.