Snoop Dogg, wine curator. You better believe it.

The rapper has teamed up with Australian wine brand 19 Crimes to create the company’s first California red wine called Snoop Cali Red. To the point, right?

In a release, the wine is described as “a Red Blend of Lodi-sourced Petite Syrah 65%, Zinfandel 30%, Merlot 5%. All American oak offers a distinct smoky component that also yields vanilla and chocolate.”

“I’ve been a fan of this wine and I’m excited to unveil my ‘Snoop Cali Red’ this summer and share the experience with all my fans. It’s one of the most successful brands in the market, so I’m more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world!” Snoop said in a statement.

Snoop Cali Wine will be available in July.