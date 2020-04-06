Sheryl Crow Covers Bill Withers’ ‘Lonely Town, Lonely Street’

Over the weekend, Portugal. The Man shared a cover of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day.” Now, Sheryl Crow has shared a version of a Withers song herself.

Featuring Citizen Cope, Crow covered Withers’ “Lonely Town, Lonely Street” off of 1972’s Still Bill album. The track was produced by Steve Jordan.

Withers died last Monday due to a heart condition.

“I love Bill Withers. His passing last week was a heavy blow, on top of the challenges we’re all facing just trying to live day to day right now,” Crow said in a release. “After making incredible, beautiful, funky records like “Ain’t No Sunshine”, “Grandma’s Hands”, “Use Me”, and “Lean On Me”, Bill got tired of the music business and stopped recording in 1985. When I was fortunate enough to meet him, I begged him to make music again and he replied, ‘I am a stonemason now and I am good at it!’ He told me he was happy and didn’t want to make music anymore.

“Times like these remind us about what’s really important in life – love, family, living life in harmony with each other and our planet. Bill’s music was about that, and so much more. In loving memory, I am releasing one of my favorite Bill Withers songs that I recorded with Citizen Cope and Steve Jordan a while back, “Lonely Town, Lonely Street.”

Listen to the song below: