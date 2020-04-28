News \
Scott Taylor, Then Jerico Guitarist, Dies
The '80s musician reportedly died after battling declining health following a brain tumor
Scott Taylor, who was a guitarist for the 1980s UK alt-rock band Then Jerico, reportedly died of years declining health following a brain tumor.
“I’ve just heard the devastatingly sad news of the passing of (David) Scott Taylor,” the band posted on social media with photos and videos of Taylor. “He’d been gravely ill for the last couple of years and he was hospitalised (sic) earlier this year but discharged so I was hoping to see him again, but it wasn’t to be.”
The band continued with praises for Scott’s work and the fun they had together.
“Scott was a powerhouse of creativity, inspiration and musical innovation and most probably the best guitarist I’ve ever heard,” the Instagram post caption said. “We wrote some great songs together and I know I speak for all the old band members when I say he was loved and very respected by us all for his unique talents and amazing abilities.”
Taylor is survived by his wife Miranda and two daughters.
See Then Jerico’s tribute to the late guitarist below:
