Geto Boys’ Scarface is on dialysis due to kidney failure suffered from COVID-19 complications. The rapper gave an update on his health during a Zoom chat with his bandmate Willie D that was recently uploaded to YouTube.

“I’m glad to be alive,” Scarface declared before divulging that he relapsed after going to the hospital (he originally revealed his diagnosis on March 26). “I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia — both lungs — and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital Monday [April 20].”

“That’s my new lifeline,” he continued, showing Willie D his dialysis port.

“I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body,” Scarface explained before noting he didn’t have any kidney issues before testing positive for COVID-19.

As for his symptoms while fighting the virus, the rapper said: “I couldn’t keep food down, I couldn’t get comfortable, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t stay woke, I could not breathe. It was the worst time of my life.” He also lost “probably 30 pounds.”

“Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life,” Scarface reflected. “I was inches away from death.”

Watch the whole chat below.