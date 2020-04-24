Playlists \
Rüfüs Du Sol’s ‘Soothing Sounds of Joshua Tree’ Playlist
"We hope everyone is being safe and kind to one another during this time"
With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Rufus Du Sol:
Here’s a playlist of some recent tunes we’ve been enjoying in our Joshua Tree studio. We hope everyone is being safe and kind to one another during this time.
Cassian – “Laps”
Epic progression on this, the title track from his forthcoming album.
Colyn – “Concepts of Love”
Melodic house cut with huge signature emotional synth work from Colyn
Lastlings – “Take My Hand”
This is just one of the many highlight tracks from their upcoming album.
James Holden – “Each Moment Like The First”
Perfect psychedelic reverie to close your eyes to and get totally lost in.
Icarus – “Fade Away”
Love these guys and the sound they’ve carved out for themselves – floaty, melodic and banging house music.
Four Tet – “Baby”
This is a great slice of synesthesia – a blissful and swirling journey.
Luke Alessi – “I Just Wanted To Tell You”
Love this light and groovy roller from the up and coming Melbourne producer.
Innellea – “The World Returns”
Epic cinematic techno from the German producer – will have you raving around your home.
Parra for Cuva – “Cupa Cupa”
If Bonobo had a musical love child with Nicola Cruz.
Bibio – “Petals”
A nostalgic wander through your own mind.
Hammock – “Then the Quiet Explosion”
Music to transcend to.
Tora – “Mother Forgot”
Fellow Australians disobeying the rules of tempo.
Lorn – “Anvil”
The sound of robots mourning.
Psychemagik – “Valley of Paradise”
From one of my favorite albums of the last year, this track is a good indication of the slower pace of the rest of the album with definite ‘Air’ influences – perfect to chill out to.
Against All Logic – “If Loving You Is Wrong”
Nicolas Jaar’s side project with crazy textures and forward-thinking production. Good feels.
Folamour – “Devoted to U”
This guy’s got all the modern disco goods, check out his SoundCloud for some good time iso mixes.
Monolink – “Sinner”
Loving everything he’s been doing lately. This is a dark, brooding thumper.
Adam Ten, Mosko – “Shadow Way (Ivory Physical Retouch)”
This is one to dance in your living room to and remember the times on the dancefloor and think of times ahead 🕺🏼.