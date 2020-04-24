Rüfüs Du Sol’s ‘Soothing Sounds of Joshua Tree’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Rufus Du Sol:

Here’s a playlist of some recent tunes we’ve been enjoying in our Joshua Tree studio. We hope everyone is being safe and kind to one another during this time.

Cassian – “Laps”

Epic progression on this, the title track from his forthcoming album.

Colyn – “Concepts of Love”

Melodic house cut with huge signature emotional synth work from Colyn

Lastlings – “Take My Hand”

This is just one of the many highlight tracks from their upcoming album.

James Holden – “Each Moment Like The First”

Perfect psychedelic reverie to close your eyes to and get totally lost in.

Icarus – “Fade Away”

Love these guys and the sound they’ve carved out for themselves – floaty, melodic and banging house music.

Four Tet – “Baby”

This is a great slice of synesthesia – a blissful and swirling journey.

Luke Alessi – “I Just Wanted To Tell You”

Love this light and groovy roller from the up and coming Melbourne producer.

Innellea – “The World Returns”

Epic cinematic techno from the German producer – will have you raving around your home.

Parra for Cuva – “Cupa Cupa”

If Bonobo had a musical love child with Nicola Cruz.

Bibio – “Petals”

A nostalgic wander through your own mind.

Hammock – “Then the Quiet Explosion”

Music to transcend to.

Tora – “Mother Forgot”

Fellow Australians disobeying the rules of tempo.

Lorn – “Anvil”

The sound of robots mourning.

Psychemagik – “Valley of Paradise”

From one of my favorite albums of the last year, this track is a good indication of the slower pace of the rest of the album with definite ‘Air’ influences – perfect to chill out to.

Against All Logic – “If Loving You Is Wrong”

Nicolas Jaar’s side project with crazy textures and forward-thinking production. Good feels.

Folamour – “Devoted to U”

This guy’s got all the modern disco goods, check out his SoundCloud for some good time iso mixes.

Monolink – “Sinner”

Loving everything he’s been doing lately. This is a dark, brooding thumper.

Adam Ten, Mosko – “Shadow Way (Ivory Physical Retouch)”

This is one to dance in your living room to and remember the times on the dancefloor and think of times ahead 🕺🏼.