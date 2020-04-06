Roskilde, the iconic Danish festival that takes place every summer, has been canceled.

This year would have been the 50th edition of the festival.

“We are devastated. Though we feared this would happen, we have until now hoped that it wouldn’t end this way. However, the risk of getting infected with the COVID-19 virus is too large when many people are gathered, and that consideration is by far the most important,” Roskilde CEO Signe Lopdrup said in a release. “Our ambitions have been sky high. We have all worked hard and made an extraordinary effort to make Roskilde Festival truly special. Even under quite extraordinary conditions during the last weeks. The preparations looked really promising, and now they will be a great foundation for next year’s edition of the festival.”

It will now take place in 2021. Ticketholders can transfer their tickets to next year’s festival or can get their money back.

This year’s festival was supposed to feature Taylor Swift, Cage the Elephant, Kendrick Lamar, Faith No More, Kacey Musgraves, Deftones, Tyler, the Creator, Thom Yorke’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, FKA Twigs among many more.

Roskilde is the latest event to be canceled in the wake of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.