Robyn Hitchcock, The Decemberists singer Colin Meloy and Thomas Dolby are among those who paid tribute to The Soft Boys bassist Matthew Seligman on Friday. Seligman died at the age of 64. According to those posts, it was due to a hemorrhagic stroke caused by complications due to coronavirus.

Seligman joined The Soft Boys in the ’70s and performed on the band’s A Can of Bees and Underwater Moonlight albums. The bassist had an impressive resume, having worked with the likes of The Thompson Twins, Thomas Dolby, David Bowie, Peter Murphy, Morrissey among many more. On top of being in The Soft Boys, Seligman played on Hitchcock’s solo albums.

“Pop music is about overstating the obvious” – Matthew Seligman, July 14 1955 – April 17 2020,” Hitchcock, Seligman’s former bandmate in The Soft Boys, wrote in a tweet.

“Matthew’s gone. [TMDR],” Dolby wrote.

“Fuck this virus,” Meloy concluded his tweet.

You can check more of what the musicians wrote about Seligman, including a very lengthy tribute penned by Hitchcock that he posted on Facebook, below:

Rest in power, Matthew Seligman. Soft Boy forever. Fuck this virus. pic.twitter.com/XYxXfWLNKD — colin meloy (@colinmeloy) April 18, 2020

RIP the wonderful Matthew Seligman. My true friend and brother since 1980. pic.twitter.com/tB9yMf7RFw — Kevin Armstrong (@kevarmst) April 17, 2020