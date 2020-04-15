Revisit Run the Jewels’ Performance of ‘Sea Legs’ at Coachella

One of the best versions of Coachella took place in 2016 with a number of reunions taking place and it was one of the definitive lineups its history. One of the many highlights that year was Run the Jewels’ mid-afternoon set.

Despite being faced with a stacked lineup (that included Guns N’ Roses, Ice Cube, Gary Clark Jr., Disclosure and CHVRCHES), Killer Mike and El-P dazzled in the 100-degree heat.

Why does this matter? Coachella shared yet another clip from its Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert and it’s from this set.

The performance of “Sea Legs” speaks for itself, so you can check it out below.

Coachella was one of many events postponed until the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, it’s slated to take place on the weekends of October 9 and 16. Run the Jewels were supposed to perform at this year’s edition and to open for Rage Against the Machine on their reunion tour as well.