Record Store Day Pushed Again, Will Be 3 Events Later This Year

Record Store Day has been pushed again.

In an announcement posted on its website, RSD said that it will now take place over three dates: August 29, September 26 and October 24 and will be called RSD Drops. All three of these dates are Saturdays, which has been when RSD has traditionally taken place. But, the event is being changed up so customers and collectors can be mindful of social distancing policies as COVID-19 continues to rage.

A new list of releases will be revealed on June 1.

As of now, the second traditional Record Store Day which takes place on Black Friday, will continue as scheduled.

If you want to support physical retailers, here’s a list of places that you can buy from.

Here’s the announcement from Record Store Day.