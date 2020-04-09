Real Estate’s ‘Tour of Our Minds’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Real Estate:

Hello from Real Estate World! This week marks what would-have-been the beginning of our world tour in support of our new album, The Main Thing (in closed stores now). But why go about things the traditional way? Instead, we’d like YOU to be the one going on a tour… of our minds.

We hope you enjoy this collection of tunes that have been with us of late. And please stay home, stay safe, and stay healthy. See you guys on the other side!

The Ringleaders – “Let’s Start Over”

Bigtime intro. The soundtrack of my mornings. My Groundhog Day mantra. “I can’t make my way through another day”.. but inevitably, “Let’s start over… again.” – Matt

Jesse Colin Young – “Morning Sun”

I can’t believe I hadn’t heard this song until recently. I’ve been keeping myself busy recording cover songs during the stay at home mandate in California and somebody requested this tune. I fell in love with it. It’s classic power pop/pub rock / Americana from the California coast. So positive and uplifting! – Alex

R. Stevie Moore – “I Like to Stay Home”

I think that popular notions of introversion vs. extroversion are a bit of a false binary, but of course, they are being invoked now more than ever in discussions I’m hearing about our varying attitudes toward this period of social seclusion. I’m happy that I usually can find ways to occupy myself without leaving my house, though I’m also looking forward to the day when I can see all my family and friends again (hopefully soon). Even if you consider yourself a diehard extrovert, please do all of us a favor and stay the fuck home right now. – Julian

Arthur Russell – “I Never Get Lonesome”

Feeling pretty lucky to be with my family during all this. I know there are lots of lonesome people out there at the moment. It’s going to be nice to come together again when all of this passes. – Martin

Connie Converse – “Talkin’ Like You (Two Tall Mountains)”

Not sure exactly what she’s singing about, but through the lens of what’s happening now, it’s easy for me to imagine it being about being stuck at home, wishing you could see someone. Nice domestic imagery, love the line about “sort of a squirrel thing.” Also, this woman has a fascinating and sad story, I highly recommend researching her. – Martin

K2 – “In My Garden”

I’ve noticed that a lot of friends and neighbors have been starting their gardens lately, and that’s probably a good call. Now is the time to become more self-reliant, and gardening is a very healthy outdoor activity! I found this track from an “Italian Dream House” compilation that I can’t recommend highly enough. Now is the time to celebrate Italy and it’s music and culture … and also, this track should get you moving. – Alex

Naked Eyes – “I Could Show You How”

Tony Mansfield productions feel so alien, yet so warm. They can seem distant and alone, but often put me in a familiar/comfortable headspace. Essentially the defining qualities of my afternoons. – Matt

Misfits – “TV Casualty”

I’m sure I’m not alone in saying that my screen time has seriously escalated the last few weeks. It’s hard to tear myself away from reading one article after another about what’s going on, compounded with lots more video games and TV shows than what would otherwise constitute my normal media intake. Thankfully it’s warming up now where I live, so I can start getting outside a bit more. – Julian

Big Star – “Big Black Car”

When being quarantined in your house gets old, why not take the quarantine on the road? The lyrics say it all, “nothing can hurt me/nothing can touch me.” Maybe skip the Holiday Inn, though. – Martin

Michael Rother – “Katzenmusik 6″

I’ve been listening to a lot of pretty, melodic ambient music these days to help calm my nerves and to help me rebuild a meditation practice. This record is one of Michael Rother’s most beautiful and this song, in particular, feels like a prayer to me. I am not a religious person, but now seems like as good as any for a prayer … especially a musical prayer. – Alex

Death – “Spiritual Healing”

The title track from Death’s 1990 record Spiritual Healing comes to mind when I read news stories about churches that reject the advice of public health experts by insisting on holding services for their congregations. Although obviously not the original context and intent, Chuck Schuldiner’s lyrics seem appropriate for this contemporary reality when he sings, “Using faith (as) an excuse to kill // A sick way of life is now revealed // All the prayers in the world can’t help you now // A killer, a taker of life is what you are // Speak no more lies // It’s your turn to die.” – Julian

George Michael – “Praying For Time”

It’s real. – Matt