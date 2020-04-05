Strange times bring unexpected heroes. And in these unprecedented times, one silver lining has been the renewed appreciation of one of the greatest American bands of all time.

R.E.M. have become unexpected musical heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic with the apropos “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” becoming an anthem for the crisis after frontman Michael Stipe sang a snippet of the song in a video shared on March 17.

The title alone makes it easy to understand why the 1987 song has become the unofficial anthem of 2020. But for those first getting into the Georgia-based alt-rock quartet of Michael Stipe, Mike Mills, Peter Buck and Bill Berry (the lineup from 1980 through 1997 until Berry’s departure) or those who haven’t listened to R.E.M. for some time, here is a guide to 10 of the band’s best tracks.

Some are singles, some are deeper cuts, some may have been forgotten. These songs (which are from 1983 to 1998) are a reminder that at their peak, R.E.M. was as smart, musically clever and talented and as important as any band. There is a reason why R.E.M.’s disciples range from Eddie Vedder and Kurt Cobain to The National over the years. Start with these 10 songs and you will see why.

“Cuyahoga”- 1986

This rocking gem off 1986’s Life Rich Pageant is classic R.E.M. It delivers social consciousness with a brilliant hook and deep subtext, though it seems idealistic as Stipe sings at the opening: “Let’s put our heads together/And start a new country up.” The song turns into a powerful message about how Native Americans were taken advantage of and it’s all done with a superb pop/rock melody.

“Begin the Begin” – 1986

Just that sneaky, snake-y opening riff alone is enough to make this track — also from Life’s Rich Pageant — into an alternative standard. As Stipe’s vocals rise to an almost anger and the band matches him with an explosive rock crescendo, the song becomes as intense, fiery and savage as any punk or metal anthem you will find.

“So. Central Rain” – 1984

One thing R.E.M. did as well as any band ever was bring listeners into the song immediately through killer riffs and brilliant opening lyrics that pique your interest. Just like “Begin The Begin” this one comes in with a mesmerizing opening riff leading into Stipe’s haunting question: “Did you never call/I waited for your call/These rivers of suggestion are driving me away.” It’s such an alt-rock classic that Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke called it his favorite R.E.M. song in an interview with Stephen Colbert last year. And for damn good reason. The pain in his voice as Stipe declares “I’m sorry” in the refrain is emo a decade before anyway knew the word.

“Country Feedback” – 1991

One of the band’s most poetic and haunting songs, this hypnotic, mid-tempo anthem almost has a Velvet Underground-esque feel in the way it builds in suspense and fury. And Stipe’s anguished vocals are the perfect complement as he sings, “It’s crazy what you could’ve had/I need this” repeatedly. A perfect moody rocker, Stipe called “Country Feedback” his favorite R.E.M. at a 1998 show where they performed it with Neil Young. There is no higher recommendation than from Stipe himself.

“World Leader Pretend” – 1988

“It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” returned to the charts this year in part because it feels so relevant today, but R.E.M. had an amazingly accurate prophetic feel at times. Just look at this beauty from 1988’s masterful Green, which unfortunately feels sadly accurate in 2020. Though this song is actually about inner turmoil and inner conflict. In particular: “This is my world and I am the World Leader Pretend” who doesn’t shake their head in sad dismay thinking of where we are today?