Queens of the Stone Age’s 2014 Set at Exit Festival Is Streaming
Band shared footage on Thursday
Queens of the Stone Age have keep a very low profile in recent years. Though some of the adjacent bands, like Eagles of Death Metal, have been busy, Josh Homme and company haven’t.
That said, the band shared their full set from 2014’s Exit Festival. The marauding set saw the band at their …Like Clockwork era best. The set includes songs like the title track, “Little Sister” and “No One Knows.”
Queens of the Stone Age haven’t released new music since 2017’s Villains.
Here’s the show in full:
Check out the setlist below:
You Think I Ain’t Worth a Dollar, but I Feel Like a Millionaire
No One Knows
Avon
Burn the Witch
Smooth Sailing
Monsters in the Parasol
I Sat by the Ocean
…Like Clockwork
If I Had a Tail
Little Sister
In My Head
Kalopsia
My God Is the Sun
Make It Wit Chu
Sick, Sick, Sick
The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret
Better Living Through Chemistry
Go With the Flow
Encore:
The Vampyre of Time and Memory
I Never Came
(Wasn’t on setlist. Sign request)
Feel Good Hit of the Summer
(with “Never Let Me Down Again”… more )
A Song for the Dead