Queens of the Stone Age have keep a very low profile in recent years. Though some of the adjacent bands, like Eagles of Death Metal, have been busy, Josh Homme and company haven’t.

That said, the band shared their full set from 2014’s Exit Festival. The marauding set saw the band at their …Like Clockwork era best. The set includes songs like the title track, “Little Sister” and “No One Knows.”

Queens of the Stone Age haven’t released new music since 2017’s Villains.

Here’s the show in full:

Check out the setlist below:

You Think I Ain’t Worth a Dollar, but I Feel Like a Millionaire

No One Knows

Avon

Burn the Witch

Smooth Sailing

Monsters in the Parasol

I Sat by the Ocean

…Like Clockwork

If I Had a Tail

Little Sister

In My Head

Kalopsia

My God Is the Sun

Make It Wit Chu

Sick, Sick, Sick

The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret

Better Living Through Chemistry

Go With the Flow

Encore:

The Vampyre of Time and Memory

I Never Came

(Wasn’t on setlist. Sign request)

Feel Good Hit of the Summer

(with “Never Let Me Down Again”… more )

A Song for the Dead