Post Malone Played Nirvana Classics With Travis Barker – Krist Novoselic Is a Fan

As promised the other day, Post Malone played a bunch of Nirvana songs in a livestream on YouTube broadcasted on Friday.

Joined by Travis Barker on drums, Nick Mack on guitar and Brian Lee on bass, each located in different rooms of his house in Utah, the dress-wearing Malone (paying tribute to Kurt Cobain) tore through songs like set opener “Francis Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle,” “Come As You Are” and “School.” The set lasted around 75 minutes.

The performance raised funds for The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.

On Wednesday, Courtney Love gave her blessing to the event.

“Thank you @postmalone @who ( worldhealthorganization) & @google who will match 5 million $ in donations . Thank you beloved @coreresponse and the amazing @nhs ( profound to watch this amazing health care system working =🙌 inspiring ) thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus. I approve the usage . Good luck mr malone.” she wrote on Instagram.

Krist Novoselic approved of it too.

Oh yes!!! "Lounge Act" — hats off to bassist. — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

Whoo hoo!!! — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

I don't think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!! — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020

Here’s the full setlist:

Francis Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle

Drain You

Come As You Are

Lounge Act

School

Heart-Shaped Box

Something in the Way

About a Girl

Stay Away

Lithium

Breed

On a Plain

Very Ape

Territorial Pissings

In Bloom

Watch the performance below: