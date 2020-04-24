News \
Post Malone Played Nirvana Classics With Travis Barker – Krist Novoselic Is a Fan
"@postmalone is nailing it!!!" Nirvana bassist tweeted
As promised the other day, Post Malone played a bunch of Nirvana songs in a livestream on YouTube broadcasted on Friday.
Joined by Travis Barker on drums, Nick Mack on guitar and Brian Lee on bass, each located in different rooms of his house in Utah, the dress-wearing Malone (paying tribute to Kurt Cobain) tore through songs like set opener “Francis Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle,” “Come As You Are” and “School.” The set lasted around 75 minutes.
The performance raised funds for The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO) in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.
On Wednesday, Courtney Love gave her blessing to the event.
“Thank you @postmalone @who ( worldhealthorganization) & @google who will match 5 million $ in donations . Thank you beloved @coreresponse and the amazing @nhs ( profound to watch this amazing health care system working =🙌 inspiring ) thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus. I approve the usage . Good luck mr malone.” she wrote on Instagram.
Krist Novoselic approved of it too.
Here’s the full setlist:
Francis Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle
Drain You
Come As You Are
Lounge Act
School
Heart-Shaped Box
Something in the Way
About a Girl
Stay Away
Lithium
Breed
On a Plain
Very Ape
Territorial Pissings
In Bloom
Watch the performance below: