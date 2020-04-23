Pearl Jam’s Gigaton Visual Experience to Be Released on Apple TV

Way, way back in March, Pearl Jam were going to unveil their immersive Gigaton viewing experience in movie theaters across the globe. Sadly, we know how that turned out.

However, the band has done an about-face and will be releasing the experience in a different fashion. Beginning on April 24, free to all Apple TV app users in over 100 countries for seven days here, before being available to rent or buy.

“I’m excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances,” Gigaton producer Josh Evans said. “It’s truly a unique way to experience this album.”

Gigaton was Pearl Jam’s first release since 2013’s Lightning Bolt. Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss the album and a whole lot more.

Read our review of Gigaton.