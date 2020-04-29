News \

Noel Gallagher Announces Release of Lost Oasis Song ‘Don’t Stop…’

It was only played at a soundcheck in Hong Kong 15 years ago

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher of Oasis
Perhaps all of Liam Gallagher’s pestering did…something!

Noel Gallagher announced on social media that a long-lost Oasis song has been found and is out now. Titled “Don’t Stop…” the tune was recorded at a soundcheck in Hong Kong and was demoed, though Gallagher couldn’t recall when. It was on a bootleg in 2009 and that was it.

“I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d finally look and find out what was actually on the hundreds of faceless unmarked CDs I’ve got lying around at home. As fate would have it, I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost for ever,” Gallagher wrote.

“Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with a minimum of fuss. You’re welcome by the way,” he concluded.

So far, Liam has had nothing to say about this revelation, but perhaps this is either his brother throwing him a bone or perhaps strangely starting to offer an olive branch in a cagey way only he can.

Daniel Kohn
