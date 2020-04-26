Playlists \
NJOMZA’s ‘Dusk ‘til Dawn’ Playlist
With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s NJOMZA:
These songs remind me of those calm summer nights you spend either on your own or with friends just hanging out and listening to good music…
“Breathe (In the Air)” – Pink Floyd
One of my favorite Pink Floyd songs!
“Cayendo (Side A Acoustic)” – Frank Ocean
Frank is one of my favorite artists, his music has always inspired me.
“We Can’t Be Friends” – Dream Koala
This song reminds me of a summer night.
“Holding On” – Yellow Days
This whole album actually slaps.
“Bite” – NJOMZA
*shameless self-promotion* 😉
“Snowchild” – The Weeknd
This one is off his new album and I’m obsessed!
“On Track” – Tame Impala
Tame Impala never fails.
“Funny Thing” – Thundercat
Thundercat is a good friend of mine and one of the most talented people I know.
“Sleepwalk” – Santo & Johnny
This song always gives me a warm nostalgic feeling.
“Forever” – Pete Drake
While we’re on the subject of nostalgia… I’ll leave this here.
“Time to Pretend” – MGMT
I love the energy this song brings!