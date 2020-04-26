With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s NJOMZA:

These songs remind me of those calm summer nights you spend either on your own or with friends just hanging out and listening to good music…

“Breathe (In the Air)” – Pink Floyd

One of my favorite Pink Floyd songs!

“Cayendo (Side A Acoustic)” – Frank Ocean

Frank is one of my favorite artists, his music has always inspired me.

“We Can’t Be Friends” – Dream Koala

This song reminds me of a summer night.

“Holding On” – Yellow Days

This whole album actually slaps.

“Bite” – NJOMZA

*shameless self-promotion* 😉

“Snowchild” – The Weeknd

This one is off his new album and I’m obsessed!

“On Track” – Tame Impala

Tame Impala never fails.

“Funny Thing” – Thundercat

Thundercat is a good friend of mine and one of the most talented people I know.

“Sleepwalk” – Santo & Johnny

This song always gives me a warm nostalgic feeling.

“Forever” – Pete Drake

While we’re on the subject of nostalgia… I’ll leave this here.

“Time to Pretend” – MGMT

I love the energy this song brings!