NJOMZA’s ‘Dusk ‘til Dawn’ Playlist

"These songs remind me of those calm summer nights..."

njomza
CREDIT: Still Vika

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s NJOMZA:

These songs remind me of those calm summer nights you spend either on your own or with friends just hanging out and listening to good music…

“Breathe (In the Air)” – Pink Floyd
One of my favorite Pink Floyd songs!

“Cayendo (Side A Acoustic)” – Frank Ocean
Frank is one of my favorite artists, his music has always inspired me.

“We Can’t Be Friends” – Dream Koala
This song reminds me of a summer night.

“Holding On” – Yellow Days
This whole album actually slaps.

“Bite” – NJOMZA
*shameless self-promotion* 😉

“Snowchild” – The Weeknd
This one is off his new album and I’m obsessed!

“On Track” – Tame Impala
Tame Impala never fails.

“Funny Thing” – Thundercat
Thundercat is a good friend of mine and one of the most talented people I know.

“Sleepwalk” – Santo & Johnny
This song always gives me a warm nostalgic feeling.

“Forever” – Pete Drake
While we’re on the subject of nostalgia… I’ll leave this here.

“Time to Pretend” – MGMT
I love the energy this song brings!

