Neil Young’s Fireside Sessions Delayed After Daryl Hannah Falls Ill

Singer/songwriter revealed Hannah had to quarantine herself in their house after getting sick

It’s been a little over a week since Neil Young shared his second Fireside Session, and on Sunday, the rock legend updated fans on the reason for the next installment’s delay in an Instagram post.

“Our next fireside session is finally in the works and should be coming soon! There was a brief delay, as my lovely wife was ill for several days and had to isolate herself, even during our isolation,” he wrote without revealing if she suffered from COVID-19. “It proved particularily [sic] challenging on the food front, however, she recovered, all is well now and we’re back on track.”

He went on to explain how his wife, Daryl Hannah, films, records and edits each session on her iPad, and then sends it out to a friend in town because their bandwidth is too low at home. “For this, the third session, the file will head to J. Hanlon so he can see if there is any way to adjust the sound and deal with our limited tech…. And then, we’ll stream it directly to you from [Neil Young Archives]!” Young promised. “We hope these Fireside Sessions bring you a bit of comfort, a chuckle, or a small respite during these strange times. Most importantly- We hope you feel the love!”

While we eagerly await the third Fireside Session, the first two are still available to stream here. Young has been digging deep into his catalog for each six-song set. Check out the first setlist here and the second here.

