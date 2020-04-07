Neil Young shared another treasure on the Neil Young Archives website today. For sleuths out there, Young buried a clip of “Country Home” from deep on the Times-Contrarian part of the site.

There, a nine-minute version of “Country Home” lives and its from a time when Young and Crazy Horse were at their heaviest. The jam session comes from the upcoming live release of Rust Bucket, a concert film recorded at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, California in 1990. This was ahead of Young and Crazy Horse’s plan to hit the road in support of that live release. That year also saw the group release Ragged Glory (the album from which “Country Home” is from). The upcoming film will be directed by the late L.A. Johnson.

“Live at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz California, before the WELD Tour began and after Ragged Glory was recorded at Broken Arrow Ranch, the horse was ready to rock! This is the first song of the first set of a one night only performance including three sets and an encore, with no other appearances around it. The Horse was unleashed!” a caption on Young’s Instagram post announcing the clip read.

You can watch the clip here on Young’s site.

As for Young, he’s in the process of putting together his latest Fireside Sessions performance from his home in Telluride, Colorado. The latest one was delayed due to his wife, Daryl Hannah, coming down with an undisclosed illness. So far, the Fireside Sessions have featured Young performing a number of rarities and in the second one, showing folks the importance of washing your hands.

Check out a snippet of the video below.