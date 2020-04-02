Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation to Donate $350,000 to COVID-19 Relief

Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation is chipping in to the COVID-19 relief effort.

The foundation announced that it will be issuing four grants totaling $350,000 to organizations assisting with COVID-19 relief.

The organizations it is donating to include Feeding America, Direct Relief, Live Nation’s Crew Initiative and USBG Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

In recent weeks, Metallica had to postpone their South American tour until December due to the pandemic. Additionally, the group announced the launch of their video series that will air classic archived shows and their new vinyl club that will focus on rarities, demos and remixed material from their vault.