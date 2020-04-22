After being hospitalized on April 1 due to COVID-19, singer Marianne Faithfull has left a London hospital.

The singer’s status was announced in a series of social media posts on Wednesday.

“We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19. She will continue to recuperate in London,” it read. “Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many. She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.

Faithfull’s friend Penny Arcade wrote about Faithfull’s status in a Facebook post at the time. “Marianne Faithfull is in hospital in London having tested positive for Covid 19. She went in this past tuesday. Please pray for her !” she wrote. “She has withstood and survived so much in her life – including being Marianne Faithful [sic], that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy. I spoke to her last week and she was hiding out from the virus but she has caregivers and someone brought in to her.

