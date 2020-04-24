Live Nation Reveals Refund Plans for Postponed and Canceled Shows

A week after news trickled out that Live Nation would be offering refunds in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to shows that have been postponed or canceled, the details can now be revealed.

In a post on its website, Live Nation shared how it plans to deal with refunding fans who bought tickets to the nearly 30,000 events changed or canceled impacted by the pandemic.

Regarding canceled tickets, here’s what Live Nation said:

Ticket holders will automatically receive a refund for cancelled events. Alternatively, if your show is at a Live Nation venue (list below) you will have 30 days to opt in to receiving your refund as a 150% credit to use towards buying future tickets. See more information below.

And with regards to postponed shows:

Tickets will automatically be valid for the new date, unless you opt for a refund within 30 days of the new show date being announced. Notification emails to ticket holders will begin May 1. If you have tickets to a show that is postponed, you will have to wait until the rescheduled date is announced to select your refund option.

Additionally, for canceled shows, Live Nation will donate a ticket to its Hero Nation program (which provides tickets to healthcare workers fighting the pandemic) for every fan that opts to receive a 150% credit.

Click here to see if your concert was affected by the pandemic.