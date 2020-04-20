Lamb of God is the latest band forced to delay an album release in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the group issued a statement revealing its self-titled eighth studio album would be pushed back five weeks to a June 19 release date rather than May 8, as originally planned.

“Regrettably, we have to announce that the release date for our upcoming self-titled album is being moved five weeks, to June 19th. We’re in extraordinary times due to the current global reality and the delay of shipments of all-but essential goods needed in the fight against COVID-19. After talks with our labels, there is no other option than to delay the release so that fans who pre-ordered the album can receive the record they paid for,” they said in a statement.

“We appreciate your patience during these times – a global pandemic is not something people in the music industry usually take into account when scheduling album releases, but as you know, this thing has affected everyone across the board, and we are no exception,” it continued.

“We will, however, be releasing a new song, ‘New Colossal Hate,’ this Thursday, April 23rd and plan to release a 4th song from the album before the full album is released in June,” they wrote. “Thank you for your understanding. Wash your damn hands, let us know what you think of the new tunes, and see you on the road sometime!”

Last month, Lamb of God shared “Memento Mori” off the upcoming album. They’re scheduled to kick off a North American tour in June with Megadeth; however, that seems unlikely to happen. According to one bioethicist, it’s possible live music won’t ramp up again until 2021.